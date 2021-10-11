Apple Releases watchOS 8.0.1 With Bug Fixes for Apple Watch Collection 3

Apple added the unlock with Watch feature in watchOS 7.4 earlier this year to make it easier to get into your iPhone while you’re out and masked up. This feature later got broken with a subsequent iOS and update and required another over-the-air package to fix. Apple recently acknowledged that this was also not working on some iPhone 13 models, and said it would roll out a solution soon. The iPhone 13 only started being available on September 24th, so this issue was at least caught early. Though it’s nice that the update is here days later, it’s interesting to see the trouble the company has had with this feature in the last few months.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO