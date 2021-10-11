Student Punches 64 Year Old Teacher Because Of Tik Tok Challenge

The old Caddo Parish Penal Farm Prison is a shell of its former self today, but make no mistake it's got plenty of creep-appeal surrounded by deep woods, bamboo vines, and the unmarked graves of prisoners who died there. The abandoned prison is completely hidden from sight, located just off of West 70th Street in Shreveport, LA. Better known as the Pea Farm (short for penal), the century-old building serves as a grim reminder of what it must have been like to be a prisoner back then. Ironically next to it, was a women's prison that went by the same name.

