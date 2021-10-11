Weekly Bestsellers, 11 October 2021

Nina Allan (Titan 978-1-789091755, $15.95, 480pp, tp) September 2021. Not very many lines of SF criticism get widely quoted, but Susan Wood’s long-ago observation that ‘‘Ursula K. Le Guin makes maps’’ is one of them, and it helped kick off a discussion of fantasy maps that isn’t over yet. It came to mind about halfway through Nina Allan’s major retrospective collection The Art of Space Travel and Other Stories, because Nina Allan makes webs. It’s not just that her website is called The Spider’s House, or that her BSFA-winning novella Spin was a retelling of the Arachne myth, or even that spider lore figures significantly in three of the stories here and is a central focus of one, ‘‘The Thread of Truth’’. It’s that Allan seems to view the web as a structural principal in a manner at least as useful as fantasy’s well-known cartographies, and as a sly way of forming connective tissue among her own stories, between her work and earlier SF, and even between real and imagined history. Her tales about horror movie actress Ruby Castle, reissued last year as Ruby, woven in and out of each other in such intricate patterns that the whole of the collection seemed much larger than any of its parts. Her recent novel The Dollmaker blends stories by a fictional Polish dollmaker into an almost picaresque tale of a contemporary dollmaker setting out across England to rescue a doll collector he sees as a kindred spirit, with all the various tales-within-tales forming a structure that’s better described as a pattern rather than a plot. And while not all the stories in The Art of Space Travel are linked (though we do see the same narrator showing up in pairs of tales, sometimes set decades apart), you end up with the uncanny sensation that there’s as much going on between the stories as within them.

TRAVEL ・ 3 HOURS AGO