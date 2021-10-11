CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Weekly Bestsellers, 11 October 2021

locusmag.com
 4 days ago

Naomi Novik’s The Last Graduate (Del Rey) debuts strongly, ranking at #5 or #7 on the four print lists here. Also debuting on print lists is Anthony Doerr’s literary novel Cloud Cuckoo Land (Scribner), debuting at #1 or #2 on the four print lists.

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma bestsellers list

In Woodward’s third book about Trump, he teams up with his Washington Post colleague to offer analysis of the end of the Trump presidency and the beginning months of the Biden Administration. 2. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The TV...
SONOMA, CA
Petaluma 360

Petaluma Bestsellers: How did Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ become local readers’ No. 1 choice this week?

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021. It is not often that a classic novel lands at No. 1 on the bestseller list after more than 55 years in print, but that’s what Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction epic “Dune” has done this week in Petaluma. Knocking last week’s No. 1 title, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s Trump exposé “Peril,” down to No. 2, the suddenly hot again “Dune” – which has been on-and-off the list since the beginning of August – has clearly captured the attentions of local readers.
PETALUMA, CA
Washington Post

Washington Post paperback bestsellers

1 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus. 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

New Books: 12 October 2021

(Rare Machines 978-1-4597-4737-1, $19.99, 536pp, formats: trade paperback, ebook, October 12, 2021) Contemporary fantasy novel about a Canadian woman teaching English in a small city in Japan, who gets caught up in supernatural chaos. Baker, A. Deborah:. (Tordotcom 978-1-250-76828-5, $19.99, 208pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, October 12, 2021) Written by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Doerr
Person
Naomi Novik
locusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The Rock Eaters: Stories by Brenda Peynado

The Rock Eaters: Stories , Brenda Peynado (Penguin 978-0-143135623, $16.00, 288pp, tp) May 2021. Brenda Peynado’s first collection, The Rock Eaters, places her in that growing cadre of talented short fiction writers who seem equally comfortable in venues as diverse as The Georgia Review and Tor.com, and whose voice is just as distinctive when writing about real-world poverty and student debt or about grim futures in which people take refuge in VR while their bodies vegetate in clean rooms to protect from ravaging plagues on the outside. The latter story, ‘‘The Touches’’, may be the most extreme example of the sort of compromises her characters make to survive in complex and hostile environments, but survival is one of the themes that connect her essentially mainstream stories with more bizarre tales of bodily metamorphosis. Another, closely related theme is marginalization, trying to find a place in a world that seems bent on betraying or even killing you. Sometimes Peynado begins with exaggerated versions of real life, as in ‘‘The Drownings’’, set in a version of Florida in which it’s become accepted that hundreds of young people will drown each year; here the outsider figure is a new girl named Rosa, who doesn’t even know how to swim. In ‘‘Thoughts and Prayers’’, as the title suggests, the theme is school shootings, which have become such a part of daily life (again set in Florida) that organizations with names like Mothers for the Sanctity of the World and Good Guys with Guns move from community to community to stage bizarre right-wing rallies. The outsiders here are a poor Muslim family in a neighborhood of Latino Catholics, but the story shifts fully into the fantastic by introducing pigeon-like ‘‘angels,’’ who sit on houses and supposedly protect the families, but who largely seem to just shit on the roofs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Tade Thompson: Unified Field Theory

TADE THOMPSON was born in South London in the 1970s. He traveled a lot as a child due to his parents’ separation and his father’s work as a lawyer (some of which was behind the Iron Curtain). Thompson’s qualifications include medicine, psychiatry, and social anthropology, though he flirted with Industrial Chemistry in 1988. He has been a member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists since 2007.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Encyclopedia of Science Fiction Fourth Edition

(SFE) has launched its Fourth Edition. The online edition of the essential reference work was sponsored by Orion/Gollancz from 2011-2021, but is now published by SFE Ltd and Ansible Editions. Editors John Clute and David Langford say of the move:. With the release of the Fourth Edition of The Encyclopedia...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

People & Publishing Roundup, October 2021

N.K. JEMISIN was named as one of the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time. See the full list on their website. NANCY PEARL will receive the 2021 Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community, to be presented November 17, 2021 at the National Book Awards ceremony in New York. Pearl is the influential librarian who created the ‘‘One Book, One City’’ program.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weekly Bestsellers#Cloud Cuckoo Land Lrb
locusmag.com

Douglas Barbour (1940-2021)

Canadian author, editor, and scholar Douglas Barbour, 81, died September 25, 2021 of lung cancer. Douglas Fleming Barbour was born March 21, 1940 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He co-edited Tesseracts 2 (1987) with Phyllis Gottlieb, and wrote many essays, reviews, and letters for fanzines and SF journals. Barbour’s dissertation was “Patterns of Meaning in the SF Novels of Ursula K. Le Guin, Joanna Russ and Samuel R. Delany, 1962-1972″, and he wrote non-fiction volume Worlds Out of Words: The SF Novels of Samuel R. Delany (1979). He moved to Edmonton in 1969, becoming a professor at the University of Alberta. Barbour wrote many volumes of poetry, and was also an accomplished poetry critic.
OBITUARIES
locusmag.com

Pantheon Books Status Change

We couldn’t be prouder to have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen, reinvigorate, and revitalize such iconic imprints—to retain the sterling, nearly-eighty-year-old legacy, while adding bold, modern, radical voices for a new generation of Pantheon and Schocken Books readers. While you are here, please take a moment to support Locus with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The Art of Space Travel and Other Stories by Nina Allan

Nina Allan (Titan 978-1-789091755, $15.95, 480pp, tp) September 2021. Not very many lines of SF criticism get widely quoted, but Susan Wood’s long-ago observation that ‘‘Ursula K. Le Guin makes maps’’ is one of them, and it helped kick off a discussion of fantasy maps that isn’t over yet. It came to mind about halfway through Nina Allan’s major retrospective collection The Art of Space Travel and Other Stories, because Nina Allan makes webs. It’s not just that her website is called The Spider’s House, or that her BSFA-winning novella Spin was a retelling of the Arachne myth, or even that spider lore figures significantly in three of the stories here and is a central focus of one, ‘‘The Thread of Truth’’. It’s that Allan seems to view the web as a structural principal in a manner at least as useful as fantasy’s well-known cartographies, and as a sly way of forming connective tissue among her own stories, between her work and earlier SF, and even between real and imagined history. Her tales about horror movie actress Ruby Castle, reissued last year as Ruby, woven in and out of each other in such intricate patterns that the whole of the collection seemed much larger than any of its parts. Her recent novel The Dollmaker blends stories by a fictional Polish dollmaker into an almost picaresque tale of a contemporary dollmaker setting out across England to rescue a doll collector he sees as a kindred spirit, with all the various tales-within-tales forming a structure that’s better described as a pattern rather than a plot. And while not all the stories in The Art of Space Travel are linked (though we do see the same narrator showing up in pairs of tales, sometimes set decades apart), you end up with the uncanny sensation that there’s as much going on between the stories as within them.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy