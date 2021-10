To say it’s been a rough few weeks for Mountaineer fans would be an understatement. Among the many thoughts about the most recent two games, disappointment and frustration seem to be the leading emotions expressed by many. To his credit, Neal Brown, finally seems to agree. In a recent press conference he expressed his anger over the team’s performance in Saturday’s heartbreaking loss. Whether or not his anger has prompted change heading into this week’s matchup has yet to be seen, but even if it does, is it too little too late?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO