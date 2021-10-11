Bill Gouveia: The true history of Columbus
I have to admit I have never totally understood or been a big fan of Columbus Day. And it has nothing to do with political correctness. As a kid growing up locally, I was taught Christopher Columbus “discovered” America. Every kid my age knew the little jingle “In fourteen-hundred ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” He was portrayed as an intrepid explorer who set out to find the New World, and although it didn’t go exactly as planned, came across North America and forever changed history.www.thesunchronicle.com
