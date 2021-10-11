Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska coast

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska early Monday in what the Alaska Earthquake Center called an aftershock of an 8.2 quake from July. The U.S. Geological Survey on Twitter had reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 that was later revised to 6.9. The quake was about 70 miles east of Chignik, a community of about 90 people on the Alaska Peninsula. The earthquake center says Monday’s quake was felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island. A center seismologist says it hadn’t received reports of significant damage but also relies on self-reporting.