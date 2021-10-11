CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: I’m a law professor and I find a troubling gap in our constitutional rights

By Henry Rose
Sun Chronicle
 5 days ago

There is a fundamental inequity in the ability of Americans to enforce their rights under the United States Constitution. If a person’s constitutional rights are violated by local or state government actors, the person can sue the government actors for damages to compensate for the harm suffered. However, if a person’s constitutional rights are violated by federal government actors, the person will likely not be allowed to sue the government actors for damages to compensate for the harm suffered.

