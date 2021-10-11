CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, KS

Two women from Wichita killed in crash near Peabody

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEABODY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed two women from Wichita and left a third woman with serious injuries. KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened about 5 p.m. Sunday near Peabody. The Patrol says an eastbound pickup truck made an evasive maneuver to avoid oncoming traffic, went off the road, overcorrected, and struck an SUV when it came back on the roadway. The driver of the SUV, Latricia Phillips, and passenger Angela Daniels died. Both were 49. A 36-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital. The 18-year-old pickup truck driver, from Wichita, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

