CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but, after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off for at least $3 million, it’s clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive. Several of “Scarface” Capone’s belongings, including what was said to be his favorite handgun, were sold at auction over the weekend in Sacramento, California. The most popular item was Capone’s favorite handgun; It went for $860,000. Capone was convicted of income tax evasion in 1934 and served 11 years in Alcatraz. He died in his Florida home in 1947.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Tax Evasion#Ap
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy