At this point, hate the Astros for their depth

The Houston Astros have done little to end their reputation as villains among Yankee fans. Putting aside their players’ general lack of contrition when their cheating scandal came to light, the team, like the Tampa Bay Rays, is especially annoying because of how consistently they’ve gotten the better of than New York recently. Unless the Seattle Mariners can take a big step forward, the Astros also look like they could win the American League West almost unchallenged for the near future, while the Yankees will grind in the AL East. At this point, Houston’s success at building a deep team, rather than their past scandals, is what should most bother New York fans these days.