The First Ever Inside Mall Was in Minnesota, 65th Anniversary

I have been talking about how convenient inside malls are. They are all over the country. They are great- shop inside in a climate controlled environment, most of the shops you want in one place, no fighting crowds over and over again for parking (just once). I don't like the idea that these types of businesses could be a dying breed. Say it isn't so! Even if it is so, I don't see that happening for quite awhile because of the aformentioned convenience.