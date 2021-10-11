‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Includes Footage of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Filming
The recent box-office hit Venom: Let There Be Carnage apparently captured part of a scene being shot for The Matrix Resurrections, reveals ScreenRant. According to Let there be Carnage location manager Christopher Kusiak, both films were being shot in San Francisco simultaneously, which led both to challenges and the capture of some helicopters shots with no extra cost for the Venom team.collider.com
