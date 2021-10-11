‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Includes Footage of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Filming

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is off to a roaring start at the box office. The Sony sequel managed to snare $11.6 million on opening night as people just can't get enough of Tom Hardy and his symbiote friend. Sony is actually predicting a weekend of $50 million, according to Exhibitor Relations, which would be great for the film. However, with opening night bringing in this kind of return it would be easy to see a number even more massive at the end of the weekend. In some ways, this could be conceived as a rubber stamp on what people thought about the first film. Critical response wasn't great but the fans showed up in droves to see what Sony had cooking with the new property. It didn't hurt that Venom hadn't appeared on the big screen since 2008's Spider-Man 3. But, in all reality, this really comes down to Hardy who is a legit draw and completely owns this character. Analysis of this weekend's take, along with the continued performance of Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, paints an interesting picture heading into the final months of 2021.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO