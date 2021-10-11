CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Includes Footage of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Filming

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent box-office hit Venom: Let There Be Carnage apparently captured part of a scene being shot for The Matrix Resurrections, reveals ScreenRant. According to Let there be Carnage location manager Christopher Kusiak, both films were being shot in San Francisco simultaneously, which led both to challenges and the capture of some helicopters shots with no extra cost for the Venom team.

collider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE – Review

Okay, movie fans were ready to re-enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the multiplex and sent SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS to the top of the box office (still hovering there, actually). Are they ready for another fix, though this new flick has “tenuous ties” to the MCU? Yes, this is part of Sony’s licensing deal with Marvel (much like last year’s THE NEW MUTANTS was with Fox), but is not a co-production with Marvel Studios, as was the last two Spidey flicks and the upcoming NO WAY HOME. Three years ago, Sony decided to do “spin-offs” without the wall-crawler. But before the Oscar-winning animated epic SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE there was VENOM. And because he made a decent haul in theatres, a sequel was shot, then delayed due to the pandemic, and now finally “escapes”. But there’s no number in the title, as it’s called VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE.
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: Every Marvel Easter Egg

The Venom sequel is called Let There Be Carnage, but they might as well have called it Let There Be Spider-Man 2 But With Venom This Time. Both films feature a superhero who is at war with his own superhero identity, and longs to abandon his life as a crimefighter so he can normal again. They also both feature villains that have a personal connection to the hero, who are transformed by a freak accident into a horrific monster. The villain is motivated by their lost love and for a while the hero gives up their costumed identity. And on and on and on.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Tom Hardy
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Biggest WTF Questions

Now that you’ve seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, you may have a few questions about some of the crazier stuff that went down in this symbiote sequel. We’re here to point out everything that left us scratching our heads and then attempt to use the comics to find some answers.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Let There Be Carnage’ director Andy Serkis hints at potential 3rd Venom film

The second instalment within the Venom collection, Venom: Let There be Carnage, hit the theatres on October 1. While the movie has solely been out for just a few days, speculations a couple of third movie have already begun. The movie’s director Andy Serkis just lately gave insights a couple of potential third movie within the collection. He additionally revealed Tom Hardy has been interested by it as effectively.
MOVIES
Norwalk Reflector

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' review: Let there be silence, please

It's unclear whether "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is meant to be taken seriously, or how it's meant to be taken at all. This cartoonishly bad sequel to 2018's "Venom" takes comic book movies back to the late 1990s, when they were completely dismissible and not the engine that singularly drives Hollywood. It's short, cheap looking and maybe made for 8-year-olds. It's only fun if your idea of fun is being screamed at by a demon voice while staring at a mishmash of special effects for an hour and some change.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Carnage#Matrix
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Topples Original Film's Box Office Record

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is off to a roaring start at the box office. The Sony sequel managed to snare $11.6 million on opening night as people just can't get enough of Tom Hardy and his symbiote friend. Sony is actually predicting a weekend of $50 million, according to Exhibitor Relations, which would be great for the film. However, with opening night bringing in this kind of return it would be easy to see a number even more massive at the end of the weekend. In some ways, this could be conceived as a rubber stamp on what people thought about the first film. Critical response wasn't great but the fans showed up in droves to see what Sony had cooking with the new property. It didn't hurt that Venom hadn't appeared on the big screen since 2008's Spider-Man 3. But, in all reality, this really comes down to Hardy who is a legit draw and completely owns this character. Analysis of this weekend's take, along with the continued performance of Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, paints an interesting picture heading into the final months of 2021.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
CultureMap Houston

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is one blunder after another

Of all the various comic book characters to get their own showcase during the superhero era, Venom has to be one of most unlikely. The character first popped up as a villain in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 with Topher Grace as Eddie Brock/Venom, but made little impact because of the quality of the film and Grace’s performance. Tom Hardy took over the role in 2018’s Venom, a poorly reviewed but hugely successful film that took in $856 million worldwide.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Mid-Credits Scene Explained

WARNING: MAJOR spoilers ahead for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”. As is usually the case with blockbusters at this point, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has some bonus content for us during the credits, in the typical blockbuster style. And after years of speculation about whether Sony’s big screen version of Venom would ever show up in the MCU alongside his comic book nemesis Spider-Man: yep!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
SFGate

Here are all the San Francisco filming locations in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

Marvel just can’t seem to get enough of San Francisco. “Shang-Chi” highlighted the Chinese community in the Richmond District and showed how much destruction is possible when a Muni bus goes off the rails. Now, in Marvel’s latest blockbuster, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” two superheroes battle it out in Bay Area locations that include a gritty Tenderloin alley, the top of Grace Cathedral and the San Quentin prison yard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
heroichollywood.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Teases An Insane Marvel Crossover

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has teased a Marvel game-changer. Major spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. After Venom and Carnage successfully duke it out in one of the most interesting battles we’ve seen, another Marvel “baddie” is teased for Eddie Brock and his symbiote to take on. The mid-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage hints at Venom taking on Spider-Man. To be specific: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wow!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy