Sacramento County, CA

San Juan Unified School District Board of Education Meets October 12

By Nicholas Ibarra
Sacramento Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Juan Unified School District Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is an update on the district’s K-8 schools and the ESSER III Expenditure Plan. The agenda can be found here: https://www.sanjuan.edu/cms/lib/CA01902727/Centricity/domain/149/board%20agendas/2021-2022/10.12.21%20Agenda%20regular%20board%20meeting.pdf. The meeting can be...

