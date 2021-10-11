San Juan Unified School District Board of Education Meets October 12
The San Juan Unified School District Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is an update on the district’s K-8 schools and the ESSER III Expenditure Plan. The agenda can be found here: https://www.sanjuan.edu/cms/lib/CA01902727/Centricity/domain/149/board%20agendas/2021-2022/10.12.21%20Agenda%20regular%20board%20meeting.pdf. The meeting can be...sacobserver.com
Comments / 0