“We often talk about raising the bar and leaving things better than we found them,” Gallatin head coach Mickey Armstrong said after a long day on the links. His team finished in fifth place at the TSSAA Class AA State Golf Championships this past Tuesday, the best finish ever for a Lady Wave golf team. Their fifth place finish comes on the heels of winning both the district and region titles to get there.

GALLATIN, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO