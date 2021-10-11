CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU vs. TCU, Big 12 Conference Week 8 Football Kicks Delayed

By Julia Mellett
wvsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In lieu of releasing the game time for the WVU vs. TCU matchup in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 23, FOX and ESPN have elected to postpone the Big 12 Conference broadcast channel selections until this week’s Oct. 16 games have been played. The conference posted to Twitter that games will fall in one of four time slots. Translated to Eastern Standard Time, these slots and stations are: 12 p.m. on an ESPN affiliate, 12 p.m. on FS1, 3:30 p.m. on FOX, and 7:30 p.m. on an ESPN affiliate.

