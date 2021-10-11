Parents allege premature infants died after being fed Similac
EDWARDSVILLE — Two mothers claim their premature babies died after being fed Abbott's Similac formula and suffering complications from Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC). Juanita Jolly, individually and as special administrator of the Estate of Eugene Jolly, deceased, and Sarah Myers, individually and as special administrator of the Estate of Brandon Hafenbrack, deceased, filed a complaint Sept. 28 in the Madison County Circuit Court against Abbott Laboratories, alleging strict liability, negligence, intentional misrepresentation and other claims.madisonrecord.com
