CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IL

Parents allege premature infants died after being fed Similac

By Marian Johns
Madison County Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE — Two mothers claim their premature babies died after being fed Abbott's Similac formula and suffering complications from Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC). Juanita Jolly, individually and as special administrator of the Estate of Eugene Jolly, deceased, and Sarah Myers, individually and as special administrator of the Estate of Brandon Hafenbrack, deceased, filed a complaint Sept. 28 in the Madison County Circuit Court against Abbott Laboratories, alleging strict liability, negligence, intentional misrepresentation and other claims.

madisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Madison County, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premature Babies#Similac#Infants#Abbott Laboratories#Fed Abbott#Nec#Kaveny Kroll Llc
NBC News

CDC releases official guidance for upcoming holiday celebrations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans on Friday to celebrate upcoming holidays by taking basic safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic that still plagues the nation. "Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated,"...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy