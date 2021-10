PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local doctor has an urgent message for parents after Pennsylvania saw an increase in child deaths and near-deaths from drug ingestion. “It is very sad. Reviewing the deaths is emotionally exhausting,” said Dr. Mary Carrasco, director of A Child’s Place and the chair of the Allegheny County Child Fatality/Near Fatality Review Team. She’s talking about reviewing deaths when children get their hands on illegal drugs or prescription medications. “Whatever drugs you have in your home, they need to be either in a lockbox or consistently kept safe from young children, because children are curious and they’re going to get...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO