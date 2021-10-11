Dona Kay Byrd, age 71, of Osage, Ark. passed away in her home Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. She was born in Harrison, Ark. on Sept. 6, 1950 daughter of JC and Wanda Youngblood. Dona graduated from Alpena High School in 1968. She was employed for a number of years at Kerruso. Among her greatest joys was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing (especially when she was winning,) cooking and gardening. She had a love of photographs which adorned the walls in her home. She also had a love of animals and spoiled them immensely. She was known for her kind heart, big smile and quirky personality. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.