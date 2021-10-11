CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena, AR

Dona Kay Byrd

carrollconews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDona Kay Byrd, age 71, of Osage, Ark. passed away in her home Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. She was born in Harrison, Ark. on Sept. 6, 1950 daughter of JC and Wanda Youngblood. Dona graduated from Alpena High School in 1968. She was employed for a number of years at Kerruso. Among her greatest joys was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing (especially when she was winning,) cooking and gardening. She had a love of photographs which adorned the walls in her home. She also had a love of animals and spoiled them immensely. She was known for her kind heart, big smile and quirky personality. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

www.carrollconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, AR
City
Jasper, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Harrison, AR
City
Imboden, AR
Harrison, AR
Obituaries
City
Alpena, AR
City
Berryville, AR
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Collins
Person
Gene Youngblood
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy