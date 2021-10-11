CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

How To Find A Signed Copy of Stephanie Land’s Popular “Maid” in Missoula

By Mike Smith
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Netflix series Maid has been making a huge impression ever since it debuted just a couple of weeks ago. It's been getting rave reviews, and has consistently been featured in Netflix's Top 10 since it premiered. And there's been a lot of talk about it on this website...

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.5

Incredible Montana Airbnb Gets National Love For Gorgeous Views

One thing on my to-do list is to gather a bunch of friends and family and split the cost of a ridiculously priced getaway. There are so many cool places you can find on sites like Airbnb but they're more than a little out of my price range. But when you start dividing up the cost between a dozen people it doesn't seem quite so bad.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Do You Love Vinyl? Missoula’s Rad New Record Store is Now Open

There I was, calmly cooking a pot of potato soup for my family on a chilly fall day when my buddy sends me a text saying that Missoula has a new record store. I had NO idea, hadn't heard one peep about it, I even drive past the location literally every weekday, how did I miss it!? They must have gotten that Lou Reed picture up in the last 24 hours though, I swear there's no way I could have missed that gem. In fact, when I got to their Facebook page they only had 13 "likes," so they're super new.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

What is the Most Haunted Building at the University of Montana?

Halloween is nearly here, and people all over Missoula are looking for a little extra fright. Look no further than one of the centerpieces of Missoula for over 130 years. The University of Montana campus is known for being a paranormal hot spot in Big Sky Country. Maybe because of its rich history? Maybe because of all the energy that students bring each year? Regardless there is no denying that the UM campus has some unexplainable activity.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula’s Fall Family Fest is Set to Provide Fun for All

I don't know if it's the continuation of COVID or maybe that the summer weather was so nice for so long, but this Halloween season has felt like it took a while to really get kicked into gear. It could also be the fact that we were getting news about cancellations before we even had any events on the calendar. Yes, it's a bit of a weird fall without the Missoula Maze and the Missoula Haunted House being options for entertainment. But as we've moved closer toward the holiday, we've found plenty of activities that are providing fall and Halloween fun for Missoula.
Alt 101.5

Mystery Science Theater 300 LIVE in Missoula

We geeked out so hard at work when this show was announced, and it's the day after the Steve-O show, I feel like 2022 isn't going to suck! Mystery Science Theater 3000 has included Missoula on their latest tour dates, check this out. MST3000 did their “Watch Out for Snakes!...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula Clothing Brand Gets Innovative, Raises Funds To Build A Factory

Sometimes you need to take matters into your own hands if you want to keep going. That's what one Missoula business owner is doing with her clothing brand, Youer. Youer is a distinctive business in Missoula, with practices that separate them from the rest of the clothing brands out there - their website lays out the process of how recycled materials are pressed into pallets, which are then stretched into thread, made into fabric, and eventually turned into clothes that are shipped over to Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Montana#Fact Fiction#Pov#Missoulians#The New Scheels Store
Alt 101.5

A Longstanding Popular Missoula Laundry Location is Closing Soon

Do we all remember the days of the laundromat? I, for one, have fond memories of helping Mom haul hampers of clothes into the building in exchange for a handful of quarters. Mom would carefully separate the colors from the whites, while I searched out the closest arcade machine. I had to be careful not to spend all the quarters Mom gave me because I never knew when she was going to run out of her own stash of coins and come to me for help starting a dryer. Needless to say, I got pretty good at Galaga and Centipede. But, I also got good at learning an important life lesson. How to wash, dry, and fold your clothes properly. Mom wasn't paying me a quarter at a time to just sit and watch. I had to earn it painstakingly sorting socks and laughing at the holes in Dad's tighty whities.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Empower Montana Will Celebrate Resilience in Missoula

October is LGBTQ+ History Month and several groups here in Missoula will team up to recognize and honor this special month with a show at the ZACC. EmpowerMT and UM Theatre & Dance will partner with the UM Social Justice Theater Class to present "Verbatim: Celebrating Resilience." The show will...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

What Kids Games Would We Play if Missoula had a Squid Games?

Netflix has landed a whale when it comes to the global phenomenon that is "Squid Game." You may have heard about the massively popular show for some time now. A show out of South Korea that is claiming international attention. Ranking as the #1 most popular show in 90 countries. It is clear that if you haven't seen it yet, it is well worth a try. Just be warned. It is filled with gore and violence.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula’s Newest Sandwich Shop is Open, and It’s Delicious

The last year has been full of ups and downs. It's definitely been a rollercoaster of emotions. Oh, I guess there's also been all that stuff happening with COVID, but I'm talking about the journey that's finally come to an end with the new Firehouse Subs opening their doors in Missoula. I officially broke out my happy dance this week when I found out that they're open for business!
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Alt 101.5

Montana Man Almost Dies After Hospitals are Too Full to Admit Him

We've been seeing some alarming daily counts when it comes to COVID cases for Montana. Earlier this week we had the highest number of cases reported in a single day with over 2,200. If you really break the number down though, it was released on Tuesday and featured weekend numbers combined with Monday's count. It's still a lot, but just not a one-day total. And just today there were another 1,300 cases reported for the state.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

‘Squid Game’ Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Launch Ever

Just a few weeks ago, Netflix shared updated lists of their biggest movies and shows ever, based on several different metrics: One according to the total number of minutes that viewers consumed, and one based on the most accounts that watched at least two minutes of each movie or series in its first 28 days of release on Netflix. At the time, the biggest Netflix show ever was Bridgerton, which topped both lists. It had been viewed by 82 million Netflix accounts for a total of 625 million minutes.
TV SERIES
Alt 101.5

Big Changes Coming to Popular Waterworks Trail in Missoula in 2022

With the weather taking a turn towards the cold, you might not be thinking about doing any major outdoor activity for a little while. Oh, I know some people are gearing up to go skiing and snowboarding and all that kind of stuff, but it's also the season to hang out indoors, drink hot chocolate, and just hide out until the cold weather passes.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Popular Montana Ski Area Reports Nearly Two Feet of Snow

You can feel it in the air. Winter will be here before you know it. For some, Winter is their least favorite season. For others, it is the most wonderful time of the year. Winter enthusiasts tend to pray for snow and LOTS OF IT! When early season snow storms hit, you can start to pick out the pro-winter people from the anti-winter people. Anti-winter people are usually grumpy and terrified by the sight of early season snow. Pro-winter people are typically delighted and anxious to get their winter gear in order.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

[WATCH] So Many Ways to Ruin a Beautiful Montana Marriage Proposal

Well, wedding season is coming to a close. It is time for a new batch of soon-to-be-married couples. Before you know it, more and more proposal videos will be surfacing online. 2021 was the year I decided to pop the question. It happened way back in January. Since then we...
Alt 101.5

Wow! Two More Missoula Restaurants Announce Surprising Closures

We're in the middle of one of those stretches where it feels like every other day we see news about a business in Missoula making the decision to close. In the last few weeks, we've seen closures for The Hub, The Giggle Box, Fred's Lounge, Taco John's, and the Caffe Dolce location on Brooks. Dang, that kind of makes me sad just looking at all those names listed in one place. And now we're adding two more names to the list. Actually, of the two, one name is on the list already and they've announced that they'll be closing their second location.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy