The Red River Rivalry has a little bit of extra juice this year with Texas starting a new era under coach Steve Sarkisian. No. 21 Texas and No. 6 Oklahoma will face off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday with Big 12 positioning on the line, and coach Lincoln Riley's Sooners squad also remains in contention for the College Football Playoff. OU may need to finish undefeated to return to the CFP, and this represents one of its toughest remaining tests.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO