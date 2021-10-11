CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla finally rolls out Full Self-Driving Beta to qualifying drivers

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 3 days ago

After much delay, Elon Musk has confirmed that Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 is finally rolling out today. The news is significant because the software is not only going out to the 2000 Early Access users, but also to 1000 new Beta testers. 1000 users with perfect safety scores will now...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

