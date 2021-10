Windows 11 starts rolling out today, but since it's a staggered roll out, you might not get it today. Either way, you can look forward to the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. Microsoft plans to bring Android apps to its app store, but even if you get Windows 11 today, Android apps won't be available yet. we've got bad news. The date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.

