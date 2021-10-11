Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Big Bardi turns 29 today! That’s right, the Bronx chick is adding her 29th candle to the cake today, and it’s crazy to think how far she’s come. For those who’ve been on the wave since the beginning, Cardi B was that crazy chick from social media with the foul-mouth but lovable personality. So it made sense for her to eventually become a television personality – her brief run on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop not only elevated her brand, but helped introduce millions to her musical side.