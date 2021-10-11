CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics]

By J. Bachelor
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Big Bardi turns 29 today! That’s right, the Bronx chick is adding her 29th candle to the cake today, and it’s crazy to think how far she’s come. For those who’ve been on the wave since the beginning, Cardi B was that crazy chick from social media with the foul-mouth but lovable personality. So it made sense for her to eventually become a television personality – her brief run on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop not only elevated her brand, but helped introduce millions to her musical side.

nickiswift.com

What Really Went Down At Cardi B's Star-Studded Birthday Party

On October 11, Rapper and proud Libra Cardi B turned 29 years old. As expected, fellow celebs and took to social media to share their well wishes. "Happy birthday to this sweet sweet soul," Halle Berry tweeted. "Hope you have the most beautiful day @iamcardib xx." Berry's birthday wishes didn't go unnoticed, though, as Cardi couldn't hide her excitement over the unexpected message. "Thank you soooo much," the "Bodak Yellow" star wrote in a quote tweet. "Like imagine Halle Berry wishing you a happy birthday? Like omgg."
Popculture

Cardi B's Green Paris Fashion Week Outfit Causes Stir, Seems Readymade for Memes

Rapper Cardi B may have just given birth to her second child, but that isn't stopping her from dominating Paris Fashion Week. Cardi hit the Paris streets in a jumpsuit designed by Richard Quinn that was striking, if a bit out of the ordinary. The hunter green jumpsuit was cinched at the waist and featured a frilly bonnet and gloves that were attached to the arms.
Teyana Taylor
Kate Moss
Cardi B.
hot969boston.com

Cardi B is ‘Proud’ of Offset Walking in Fashion Show

Cardi B has been killing her Paris Fashion Week outfits but this time the spotlight is on her husband Offset who recently walked in Balenciaga’s show for their Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The Migos rapper thanked the luxury brand for the experience in an Instagram post, “Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia...
Audacy

Normani dropped insanely incredible 'Wild Side' outtake to celebrate Cardi B's birthday

After Normani took to her IG stories to repost a saucy pic of Cardi B alongside the b-day message that said, "Happy birthday angel. Love you!!!!!”. However, we’re sure a thankful Cardi had something else in mind, suggesting a different photo Normani could post in honor of her big day. "Is she really wanna wish me a very happy birthday she would release them bomb a** pictures we took in all white," the rapper replied to the fan on Twitter.
IBTimes

Happy Birthday Cardi B: 10 Inspirational Quotes By The Rapper

Hip-hop artist and Grammy award winner Cardi B turned 29 on Monday. Born in Manhattan in 1992, the singer was later raised in The Bronx, New York City. She rose to fame in a short span of time, winning a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and seven Billboard Music Awards. She also has two Guinness World Records to her credit.
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
Cardi B's Paris Fashion Week wardrobe is next level

Bam! Here she is looking completely different with Cardi swapping her retro-inspired ensemble for a sexy tiger-print skirt with a thigh-high split revealing a pair of cut-off tights, teamed with a fitted top and matching black beret - very fitting for Paris, no?. "Swipe to see who I met last...
OK! Magazine

Offset Gifts Cardi B With A Dominican Republic Mansion For The Rapper's 29th Birthday — See The Lavish Estate

Offset made sure wife Cardi B's 29th birthday was one for the books by gifting the rapper with a mega mansion in the Dominican Republic. The Migos rapper, also 29, surprised the "WAP" artist with the Caribbean oasis during her dancehall-themed birthday party on Monday, October 11. As if a brand new home wasn't enough, Cardi B's baby daddy also gifted her a stunning diamond necklace with a Playboy bunny Cuban link chain by Eliantte, which featured a large playboy bunny pendant surrounded by smaller bunny pendants.
myv949.com

Cardi B’s Dancehall Birthday Bash Had Celebs Letting Loose On The Dance Floor

If you’re from the Caribbean or well-versed in the culture, you know that a bashment means everybody’s hitting the dance floor at some point. There was no exception made at Cardi B’s recent dancehall-themed party. The rapper celebrated her 29th trip around the sun like a true Caribbean empress. And it’s safe to say celebrities in attendance felt the energy in the air because the dance moves didn’t stop giving!
