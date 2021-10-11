Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to support youth literacy, education
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the recent award of approximately $75,000 in youth literacy grants to Oklahoma teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations. The grants aim to support youth literacy programs in the communities Dollar General serves. A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at DGLiteracy.org. The grants awarded to Oklahoma organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 13,378 residents.www.muskogeephoenix.com
Comments / 0