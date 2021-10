The Ravens will eye their fourth straight victory on Monday Night Football against the visiting Colts. While the Ravens are picking up steam, the Colts are struggling amid a rash of injuries to key players on both offense and defense. Oddsmakers are painting the picture of a comfortable Ravens win. Baltimore opened as seven-point favorites at several books, as opening totals ranged from 47-50. Indianapolis figures to have trouble keeping pace in this one, a factor that will affect all DFS lineups, including our DraftKings Showdown picks.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO