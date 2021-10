The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a rough start in the 2021 National Football League season and fans are feeling it too. A quarter of the way through the 2021 season, the Eagles are 1-3 on the year and are just not very good. After a big season-opening win against the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia has now lost three straight games. They have lost to division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in a blowout win for Dallas. They lost a tightly contested matchup against the San Francisco 49ers that could have gone either way. Last week, they lost to the defending AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a high-scoring affair with little defense. Today (Sunday) the Eagles are traveling to Carolina to take on the Panthers in an NFC matchup.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO