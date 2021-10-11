CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, LA

Student Punches 64 Year Old Teacher Because Of Tik Tok Challenge

By Gina Cook
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On October 7, a Covington High School student decided to take the challenge and brutally attacked her 64-year old teacher. According to Covington police, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson punched her disabled teacher several times in the face. She apparently stayed after class and had two other students help with filming and posting the whole thing. Police say they believe the incident was in connection with the online challenge. Needless to say, Larrianna made a bad decision and now she is in jail facing a felony charge of suspicion of felony battery on a school teacher.

gator995.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

History Behind Haunted Abandoned Prison Hidden Deep In The Forest

The old Caddo Parish Penal Farm Prison is a shell of its former self today, but make no mistake it's got plenty of creep-appeal surrounded by deep woods, bamboo vines, and the unmarked graves of prisoners who died there. The abandoned prison is completely hidden from sight, located just off of West 70th Street in Shreveport, LA. Better known as the Pea Farm (short for penal), the century-old building serves as a grim reminder of what it must have been like to be a prisoner back then. Ironically next to it, was a women's prison that went by the same name.
SHREVEPORT, LA
GATOR 99.5

Viral Video: Students Carrying Books in “Anything but a Backpack

I keep seeing a few random TikToks featuring middle and high school kids carrying their books in random objects around the school. At first, I thought it was a homecoming tradition that they had made up. I got really jealous that we didn't have that idea back in my school days. I sure as heck would have come up with something awesome. The videos show students carrying their belongings in the halls in laundry baskets, shopping carts, a sled, and even a kayak! After looking into why this is happening, the story gets a bit grim.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GATOR 99.5

Mother Of Murdered Two-Year-Old Louisiana Toddler Arrested

Two-year-old Nevaeh Allen was found dead in Mississippi a week ago and her Stepfather was arrested immediately after she was found. Today, we have news that her mother has also been arrested for Nevaeh's death. Louisiana State Police reported that Nevaeh was discovered missing by her siblings after they had...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Slap Your Teacher Challenge Allegedly Arrives In Covington, Louisiana [VIDEO]

I know that I am late to the party but apparently some wise-cracking individual who was potentially a very problematic child in school has deemed October "Slap Your Teacher" month on TikTok. Now I remember a lot of my teachers and there is not one that I would have even considered attempting to touch. As a matter of fact, these are hard-working and in most cases underpaid people like you and me who love what they are doing. Most teachers while not being fully compensated are there because they want to make a difference in a student's life.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, LA
Covington, LA
Entertainment
Covington, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
GATOR 99.5

Brian Laundrie’s Neighbors Cashing In on Media Coverage

I won't go as far as saying the world is transfixed on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie but a lot of us certainly would be interested to see what happens when they find him. Laundrie has been the subject of a manhunt centred in Florida for the past few weeks. You know Brian Laundrie as the boyfriend/fiance' of the late Gabby Petito.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GATOR 99.5

School Shooting At Arlington, TX High School, 4 People Were Shot

Sadly there has been another school shooting, four people were reportedly injured. According to CNN, the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, TX., and the suspect has been identified as 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins. The performing arts school is currently on lockdown and the shooter was reportedly NOT a student at Timberview. Police have secured the scene, but Simpkins is still at large.
ARLINGTON, TX
GATOR 99.5

Video: Plane Crashing on Highway During Winnie Rice Festival

Onlookers in Winnie, Texas got a strange sight followed by a horrifying one as a plane crashed in the middle of Highway 124 mid-morning. The plane was being used as a parade float for the Rice Festival Parade on Saturday. It was being pulled during the parade by another vehicle. According to the Chambers County Sheriff's office, after the parade ended, the pilot of the plane decided that instead of pulling it back to where it is stored, it would be easier to go ahead and fly it back. That's when things went south quickly.
WINNIE, TX
GATOR 99.5

Dog the Bounty Hunter Turns Over New Evidence in Laundrie Search

There has been little "public" movement in the search for Brian Laundrie the missing boyfriend/fiance of social media influencer Gabby Petito. However, it was reported that over the weekend celebrity bounty hunter, Duane "Dog" Chapman and his team did make an interesting discovery. According to reports Chapman and his team...
ENTERTAINMENT
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy