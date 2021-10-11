USF Athletics Weekly Round-Up

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics have another case of COVID-19. The team announced on Monday that forward Al Horford has tested positive for the virus. He is currently isolating. The Celtics offered no other details, stating that “further updates will be provided as appropriate.” Horford, 35, is in his second stint with the Celtics, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City in June. Horford has played in two preseason games this year, averaging 21 minutes per contest. Last week, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 as well. He’s expected to miss the preseason but should be able to return for the start of the regular season. Head coach Ime Udoka tested positive as well this offseason, but completed his isolation and recovery before the preseason began.

