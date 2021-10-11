Panhandle Learning Agricultural Network (PLAN) aims to increase farmer adoption of field-based sensors
Nowadays, farmers have more access than ever to data of all kinds about their crops, thanks to rapid development of sensor and telemetry technologies over the past few decades. Yet the adoption rate of sensors for farming operations is still low, possibly due to cost, comfortability of adapting to sensor-based management, concerns on return on investment, and other reasons.starherald.com
Comments / 0