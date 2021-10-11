Panhandle Learning Agricultural Network (PLAN) aims to increase farmer adoption of field-based sensors

Bulk of Increased DOOH Ad Spend to Come from Traditional Television, Newspaper and Online Advertising Budgets. Expenditure on Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising in the U.S. was expected to represent about 36% of the total spent on out of home (OOH) advertising this year. According to new research from Alfi , an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, however, 17% of senior advertising executives expect it to be over 50% as early as the end of 2021. Just over one in three (36%) anticipate DOOH advertising will reach this milestone by next year, and 25% expect it to happen in 2023.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO