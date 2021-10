Through the midway point of the regular season, the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners remain unbeaten after a thrilling 55-48 win over Texas in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. Although not yet officially declared by Lincoln Riley, the Caleb Williams era appears to be in full swing after he led the charge on an epic second-half comeback to rally the Sooners in one of the best games in recent history - and maybe all-time.

NORMAN, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO