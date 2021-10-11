CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Judicial panel consolidates Philips CPAP, J&J sunscreen litigation

By Barbara Grzincic
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lizI5_0cNxa7GN00

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel on Friday granted motions to consolidate pretrial proceedings for more than 110 federal lawsuits against CPAP-maker Philips, and for at least 16 actions over Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena- and Aveeno-brand aerosol sunscreens.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation considered both motions at its Sept. 30 conference, along with Geico’s motion for MDL treatment of five class actions stemming from a weeks-long data security breach the company revealed in April. The panel denied Geico’s motion on Oct. 4.

MDL No. 3014 - In Re: Philips Recalled CPAP, Bi−Level PAP, and Mechanical Ventilator Products Liability Litigation

The JPML chose Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti in Pittsburgh to handle consumer class-action claims over the risks posed by the sound-abatement foam used in several models of Philips’ CPAP, Bi-Level PAP and mechanical ventilators

The panel noted that the recalled devices were “primarily manufactured by Philips RS North America LLC (formerly Philips Respironics)” in the Pittsburgh area, and that the Pittsburgh-based court was acceptable to both Philips and the plaintiff who had asked for the cases to be consolidated, Thomas Starner.

At the urging of the parties, the panel also agreed that the MDL should include personal-injury claims. About 30 of the 114 cases filed as of Oct. 8 allege personal injuries, and all of the actions “raise similar factual questions regarding the recalled devices and the conduct of the recall,” the JPML’s transfer order says.

Amsterdam-based Koninkelijke (Royal) Philips voluntarily recalled the devices in June, two months after it publicly warned of “possible risks to users related to the sound abatement foam” in a long list of “first-generation” sleep-apnea and respiration aids. The company had introduced its “second generation” models less than two weeks before the April announcement.

Philips said it had determined that the polyester-based polyurethane foam in 11 models manufactured before April 2021 could degrade under certain circumstances, releasing toxic fumes and small particles that might be inhaled through the devices. The company estimated that 3 million to 4 million machines are in use, with about half in the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed it a Class I recall based on the potential for “serious injury or death,” and approved Philips’ plan to repair existing units by replacing the foam with a more stable alternative.

Due to the lack of ready replacement kits, though, the recall will last until September 2022. Meanwhile, Philips has not offered “loaners,” and Medicare and most insurers will not pay for a new unit – estimated at $500 to $1,000 retail – unless the prior one was at least five years old.

In its recall notice, Philips said it is “treating this matter with the highest possible seriousness, and are working to address this issue as efficiently and thoroughly as possible.”

The consumer class actions generally seek actual damages for negligence, product liability, failure to warn, and breach of warranties; actual and statutory damages for unfair business practices and consumer-law violations; actual and punitive damages for fraud; and injunctive relief, including medical monitoring.

For Philips et al.: John Lavelle Jr. of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For movant Thomas Starner: Sandra Duggan of Levin Sedran & Berman

MDL No. 3015 - IN RE: Johnson & Johnson Sunscreen Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation

The panel on Friday assigned the litigation over the presence of benzene in some Johnson & Johnson sunscreen products, and J&J’s recall of those products, to U.S. District Judge Anuraag Singhal in Fort Lauderdale.

Singhal is already handling one of the pending cases against J&J, but this will be his first MDL.

J&J voluntarily recalled four Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen brands and one from Aveeno on July 14, after finding small amounts of benzene, a carcinogen, in samples it had tested after an independent lab, Valisure, reported finding the carcinogen in many sunscreen products in May. J&J said the levels it detected were too low to pose a health risk, but “out of an abundance of caution” pulled all lots of the products and offered refunds.

While some litigation had followed the Valisure report, the recall has so far prompted 16 additional actions on behalf of nationwide consumer classes and state-wide subclasses estimated to contain “tens of thousands” of purchasers.

The panel also changed the name of the proposed MDL, deleting the word “aerosol.” Based on the Valisure report, some plaintiffs allege that benzene was also detected in J&J sunscreen lotions and that the company should have recalled those as well, the transfer order said.

Just one action – a “tag-along” case filed after the JPML received the motion to consolidate on July 29 – includes claims for personal injury. The panel found “some merit” in excluding personal injury claims from the consumer class actions, but said it need not decide just yet because, as a procedural matter, tag-along actions are considered separately.

For J&J: Steven Zalesin, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler

For Melissa Jimenez: Jonathan Shub of Shub Law Firm; Gary Klinger of Mason Lietz & Klinger

Comments / 1

Related
Law.com

New Multidistrict Litigation Created for Recalls of Sunscreen, Breathing Machines

About 115 lawsuits over CPAP and other breaching machines recalled by Philips will be sent to Pittsburgh. The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred 17 lawsuits over Johnson & Johnson's sunscreen recall to Fort Lauderdale. U.S. District Judge Anuraag Singhal, a Trump appointee who has never overseen multidistrict litigation,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox35orlando.com

J&J COVID-19 booster: FDA panel to review data, hear 'mix and match' study

WASHINGTON - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday will review data and vote on whether the millions of Americans who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should get a booster shot. The committee, which voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Pap#Cpap#Philips Cpap#J J#Aveeno#Mdl#Geico#Jpml#Philips Respironics
ksl.com

Pharmacy chains face first trial in opioid litigation; judge urges settlement

Tablets of hydrocodone in Portsmouth, Ohio, June 21, 2017. Four large pharmacy chains are set to face their first trial over the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic Monday. (Bryan Woolston, Reuters) — CLEVELAND —Four large pharmacy chains are set to face their first trial over the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic, creating new pressure to reach settlements with state and local governments who accuse them of contributing to the public health crisis.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
riverbender.com

FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection. The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

FDA panel to discuss Moderna, J&J and mix-and-match boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In less than two weeks, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will discuss authorizing a booster dose for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) has set a meeting for Oct. 14 and 15 to...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
nny360.com

Moderna, J&J make case for COVID boosters ahead of FDA panel

Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson said that data they’ve gathered supports the need for booster shots for their COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of a key regulatory meeting later this week. A panel of scientific experts who advise the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on vaccines is scheduled to meet Thursday...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is wrestling with whether and when recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine need another dose — at six months or as early as two months. In an online review, FDA scientists didn’t reach a firm conclusion, citing shortcomings with...
INDUSTRY
WDTN

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final go-ahead is not expected for at least another week.
HEALTH
morningbrew.com

FDA panel recommends Moderna’s booster, J&J decision to come

Roughly two-thirds of the US population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. 8.9 million have received a Pfizer or Moderna booster since August 13, and millions of little kids may soon be eligible for a first shot. It’s...a lot to follow, so we figured now’s a good time for a State of the Vax.
HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

J&J booster questions raised

People who received a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine may be better off with a booster shot from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, according to preliminary data from a federal clinical trial published Wednesday. That finding, along with a mixed review of Johnson & Johnson's booster data from the Food and Drug...
INDUSTRY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

FDA panel to discuss J&J COVID-19 booster shots Friday

WASHINGTON — U.S. health advisers are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine booster and whether it's safe to get a booster shot of a different brand than your initial vaccine. The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Thursday to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy