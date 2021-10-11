Judicial panel consolidates Philips CPAP, J&J sunscreen litigation

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel on Friday granted motions to consolidate pretrial proceedings for more than 110 federal lawsuits against CPAP-maker Philips, and for at least 16 actions over Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena- and Aveeno-brand aerosol sunscreens.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation considered both motions at its Sept. 30 conference, along with Geico’s motion for MDL treatment of five class actions stemming from a weeks-long data security breach the company revealed in April. The panel denied Geico’s motion on Oct. 4.

MDL No. 3014 - In Re: Philips Recalled CPAP, Bi−Level PAP, and Mechanical Ventilator Products Liability Litigation

The JPML chose Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti in Pittsburgh to handle consumer class-action claims over the risks posed by the sound-abatement foam used in several models of Philips’ CPAP, Bi-Level PAP and mechanical ventilators

The panel noted that the recalled devices were “primarily manufactured by Philips RS North America LLC (formerly Philips Respironics)” in the Pittsburgh area, and that the Pittsburgh-based court was acceptable to both Philips and the plaintiff who had asked for the cases to be consolidated, Thomas Starner.

At the urging of the parties, the panel also agreed that the MDL should include personal-injury claims. About 30 of the 114 cases filed as of Oct. 8 allege personal injuries, and all of the actions “raise similar factual questions regarding the recalled devices and the conduct of the recall,” the JPML’s transfer order says.

Amsterdam-based Koninkelijke (Royal) Philips voluntarily recalled the devices in June, two months after it publicly warned of “possible risks to users related to the sound abatement foam” in a long list of “first-generation” sleep-apnea and respiration aids. The company had introduced its “second generation” models less than two weeks before the April announcement.

Philips said it had determined that the polyester-based polyurethane foam in 11 models manufactured before April 2021 could degrade under certain circumstances, releasing toxic fumes and small particles that might be inhaled through the devices. The company estimated that 3 million to 4 million machines are in use, with about half in the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed it a Class I recall based on the potential for “serious injury or death,” and approved Philips’ plan to repair existing units by replacing the foam with a more stable alternative.

Due to the lack of ready replacement kits, though, the recall will last until September 2022. Meanwhile, Philips has not offered “loaners,” and Medicare and most insurers will not pay for a new unit – estimated at $500 to $1,000 retail – unless the prior one was at least five years old.

In its recall notice, Philips said it is “treating this matter with the highest possible seriousness, and are working to address this issue as efficiently and thoroughly as possible.”

The consumer class actions generally seek actual damages for negligence, product liability, failure to warn, and breach of warranties; actual and statutory damages for unfair business practices and consumer-law violations; actual and punitive damages for fraud; and injunctive relief, including medical monitoring.

For Philips et al.: John Lavelle Jr. of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For movant Thomas Starner: Sandra Duggan of Levin Sedran & Berman

MDL No. 3015 - IN RE: Johnson & Johnson Sunscreen Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation

The panel on Friday assigned the litigation over the presence of benzene in some Johnson & Johnson sunscreen products, and J&J’s recall of those products, to U.S. District Judge Anuraag Singhal in Fort Lauderdale.

Singhal is already handling one of the pending cases against J&J, but this will be his first MDL.

J&J voluntarily recalled four Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen brands and one from Aveeno on July 14, after finding small amounts of benzene, a carcinogen, in samples it had tested after an independent lab, Valisure, reported finding the carcinogen in many sunscreen products in May. J&J said the levels it detected were too low to pose a health risk, but “out of an abundance of caution” pulled all lots of the products and offered refunds.

While some litigation had followed the Valisure report, the recall has so far prompted 16 additional actions on behalf of nationwide consumer classes and state-wide subclasses estimated to contain “tens of thousands” of purchasers.

The panel also changed the name of the proposed MDL, deleting the word “aerosol.” Based on the Valisure report, some plaintiffs allege that benzene was also detected in J&J sunscreen lotions and that the company should have recalled those as well, the transfer order said.

Just one action – a “tag-along” case filed after the JPML received the motion to consolidate on July 29 – includes claims for personal injury. The panel found “some merit” in excluding personal injury claims from the consumer class actions, but said it need not decide just yet because, as a procedural matter, tag-along actions are considered separately.

For J&J: Steven Zalesin, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler

For Melissa Jimenez: Jonathan Shub of Shub Law Firm; Gary Klinger of Mason Lietz & Klinger