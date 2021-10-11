Aztec Hoops’ Broadcast Schedule Includes 2 National Games on CBS

Aztec sophomore Keith Dinwiddie Jr. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State has released its broadcast schedule for the upcoming basketball season, including a pair of games set to air nationally.

Of the team’s 29 regular-season contests, 25 are now scheduled to be broadcast by Mountain West broadcast partners CBS, CBS Sports, FS1 and Stadium.

San Diego State will appear on CBS on Jan. 1 at UNLV, and then seven days later at home against Nevada. Tip times for both games will be 1 p.m. PT.

The Aztecs’ first contest on CBS Sports Network is against non-conference foe Arizona State on Nov. 18. Other featured games on CBSSN include Boise State matchups in January and February, Utah State in February, and Colorado State and Nevada in March.

The FS1 games include Fresno State and Utah State in January and Colorado State and San Jose State in February.

In addition, Stadium will air the Nov. 30 Long Beach State contest, and the Dec. 22 crosstown matchup with UC San Diego.

San Diego State also has added a Nov. 3 exhibition game, at Viejas Arena against St. Katherine. The program has the option to schedule one more game in its non-conference slate.

See the Aztecs’ full schedule here – it includes some changes due to network accommodations.

SDSU returns starters Nathan Mensah and Trey Pulliam off a team that went 23-5, won the Mountain West conference title and tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.