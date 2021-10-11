CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Quabbin Notebook: Oct. 12, 2021

Athol Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHENDON — Are you looking for something fun to do indoors this month? After a long hiatus, the library will resume its monthly indoor movie series with four different films throughout the month of October, including a film for adults, a documentary, a classic film and a family-friendly movie. The...

www.atholdailynews.com

YubaNet

AutumnFest at the North Star House Sunday Oct. 17

Come join us Sunday afternoon, October 17, noon to 4pm, for music, tours, craft shop, and more. Soroptimist and North Star House are working together to bring you a fun and relaxing event. SHOPPING: Soroptimist will have their fabulous Artisan Craft Shop. Many of you are familiar with the beautiful,...
FESTIVAL
WNAW

Something Spooky and Fun is Taking Place in North Berkshire on Oct. 23

Though a number of fall events have been canceled there are still plenty of spooky Halloween-themed events to attend including this one. If you are ready for a good scare all while having a fun time and supporting a good cause then you'll want to attend Clarksburg School's annual haunted hayride. The hayride will be taking place at Clarksburg State Park, 1199 Middle Road on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6:30 - 9 pm with a rain date of Oct. 30. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
CLARKSBURG, MA
greensboro.com

Student Notebook

High Point University Emergency Medical Services, a student-based organization, hosted a blood drive Sept. 15 for the local American Red Cross. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a severe shortage of blood in U.S. blood banks,” said Chris Tashner, 1st lieutenant with HPUEMS and an HPU sophomore. The group...
GREENSBORO, NC
Athol Daily News

A Page from North Quabbin History: Phillipston Congregational Church predates the town

Before Phillipston was Phillipston, before it was even Gerry, what was to be the town was known as Narragansett 6 West Precinct, part of what is now Templeton. The residents of Narragansett 6, West Precinct, decided the church in Templeton was too far to go so they decided to start their own town. At that time, in order to become a town, a district had to have a church that would also serve as a meetinghouse. In what was to become Phillipston, townspeople began the building of the meetinghouse/church in the autumn of 1784. “It didn’t look like it looks now,” said Jane French, curator of the Phillipston Historical Society and organist for the Phillipston Congregational Church. “It was quite a bit smaller. There was no steeple, no front section with columns and the building was facing down the street,” she continued. The district became the town of Gerry in 1786, named after Congress member from Massachusetts, Elbridge Gerry.
PHILLIPSTON, MA
Athol Daily News

Quabbin Quill’s 4th anthology launches local authors

PHILLIPSTON — Forty or more people showed up for the official release of Quabbin Quill’s fourth anthology on Thursday, Sept. 23. The book, titled “Beyond the Pathway,” made its debut during an event held at the Brew Barn at Red Apple Farm in Phillipston. Quabbin Quill’s president and co-founder Steven...
PHILLIPSTON, MA
The Independent

School cancels Halloween parade because event ‘marginalises people of colour’

An elementary school in Seattle has cancelled its annual Halloween parade this year as the event “marginalises students of colour who do not celebrate the holiday”.The Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary School’s racial equity team decided to cancel the “Pumpkin Parade”, where students dress up in Halloween costumes, after deliberating for five years. Parents were told about their decision on 8 October through a newsletter.“Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalises students of colour who do not celebrate the holiday. Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place," a Seattle Public Schools spokesperson told KTTH...
SOCIETY
DoYouRemember?

‘Bewitched’ Officially Ended After This Happened

Oh my stars, do you believe in magic? Bewitched made it so, and as we watched spellbound Samantha with the twitch of her nose, a little magic found us, on the other side of the television screen… so how did they even decide on the nose twitch? And those practical effects, how were they done?
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
Athol Daily News

Franklin Tech dedicates pavilion at Swift River School

NEW SALEM — Students with Franklin County Technical School’s carpentry program rolled up their sleeves to build picnic tables and a pavilion at Swift River School, and they stopped by Thursday morning for a dedication. Michael Nobrega, instructor of the carpentry program, spoke under the structure and commended the roughly...
NEW SALEM, MA
Variety

Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch and Creative Impact in Animation Honorees to Be Celebrated at Virtual Event

Variety will celebrate its seventh annual 10 Animators to Watch with a virtual event on Oct. 19 in partnership with Nickelodeon. The event will also honor Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller with the annual Creative Impact in Animation Award. Lord and Miller have spent their careers pushing boundaries to find new ways of telling unique visual stories and are responsible for some of animation’s biggest franchises, including “The Lego Movie” and Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” This year they produced “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” which was released on Netflix in production with Sony Pictures Animation. Guests will...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘The Pursuit of Love’ Is the Ideal Argument for the Three-Episode Season

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Pursuit of Love’: Amazon Prime Video It should be impossible to condense a single life (much less a pair of them) into three hours, but Emily Mortimer gets about as close as you can get in “The Pursuit of Love.” The two in question: a couple of cousins, Linda (Lily James) and Fanny (Emily Beecham), who journey from growing up together on the comfortable estate of Linda’s family to diverging lives that test the strength of their deep bond. Linda soon finds herself caught in...
TV SERIES
The Independent

For Vicky Krieps, life and art blend on ‘Bergman Island’

Vicky Krieps was not Mia Hansen-Løve's first choice to star in “ Bergman Island.” She wasn’t the second, third or 12th choice either because the role of Chris a filmmaker who goes on a writing retreat to Fårö with her filmmaker husband, already belonged to Greta Gerwig But just a few months before filming, Gerwig was told if she wanted to direct “Little Women” it had to happen then. That’s where Krieps enters the picture. Like the rest of the world, Hansen-Løve had fallen for her in “Phantom Thread " And she liked that the actor would add...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ Does Little to Highlight Film History — or Its Future

Faux spontaneity is hard to pull off, especially when you’re overtly selling something. Such is the case with ABC’s 43-minute special, “A Night in the Academy Museum,” where a cadre of A-list actors attempt to recreate “That’s Entertainment” under the conceit of “sneaking into” the now open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, purportedly to show audiences all they need to know in order to book their next vacation and visit. But what ends up happening over the Film Academy’s hour-long commercial (supported by other commercials) is that the flaws of a museum (and the company that crafted it) still surface. Laura...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Antlers’ Review: Keri Russell Takes On a Horned Wendigo in Freaky Folk Horror Movie

As movie titles go, “Antlers” seems ready-made for one of two holidays — either Christmas or Halloween — and it’s kind of a shame to see it squandered on the latter. Now what is some enterprising filmmaker supposed to call his revisionist Rudolph story when the time comes? The name’s a somewhat less obvious fit for director Scott Cooper’s somber, character-centric stab at supernatural horror, although it makes sense once you realize that this slow-burn, Oregon-set monster movie is centered on the Native American “wendigo” legend, whereby an evil spirit possesses people and transforms them into deadly elk-horned creatures with...
MOVIES
Athol Daily News

Orange Selectboard recommends trick-or-treating hours of 5 to 8 p.m.

ORANGE — The Selectboard is recommending that trick-or-treating take place between 5 and 8 p.m. on Halloween night. During a meeting held on Zoom last week, Vice Chair Tom Smith made the suggestion and later followed it up with a motion for the board. Member Andrew Smith, in his first year in the position, asked if the board regulates trick-or-treating hours, with Chair Jane Peirce explaining that it is simply a recommendation.
ORANGE, MA
Athol Daily News

Car enthusiasts drawn to Bob Harris Jr. show in Orange

ORANGE — Despite gray skies, the Bob Harris Jr. Memorial Harvest Car Show’s sea of vibrant paint jobs lit up Orange on Sunday. The event, held at the Orange Municipal Airport in honor of longtime show organizer and car enthusiast Bob Harris Jr., drew a wide variety of cars and trucks of all ages. One hour into the show, around 75 to 100 vehicles were in attendance with more continuing to arrive, according to Bob’s widow and current event organizer Pam Harris.
ORANGE, MA

