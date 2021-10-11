North Quabbin Notebook: Oct. 12, 2021

Before Phillipston was Phillipston, before it was even Gerry, what was to be the town was known as Narragansett 6 West Precinct, part of what is now Templeton. The residents of Narragansett 6, West Precinct, decided the church in Templeton was too far to go so they decided to start their own town. At that time, in order to become a town, a district had to have a church that would also serve as a meetinghouse. In what was to become Phillipston, townspeople began the building of the meetinghouse/church in the autumn of 1784. “It didn’t look like it looks now,” said Jane French, curator of the Phillipston Historical Society and organist for the Phillipston Congregational Church. “It was quite a bit smaller. There was no steeple, no front section with columns and the building was facing down the street,” she continued. The district became the town of Gerry in 1786, named after Congress member from Massachusetts, Elbridge Gerry.

