Dogwood Days of Summer

PALESTINE – No evidence exists that I enjoy movies anyplace other than the comfort of my own living room. My wife and kids have lamented for years over the fact that I don’t enjoy the movie-going experience. It’s not that I don’t enjoy the big screen or the comfort of most theater seating. I simply don’t like crowds, especially vocal ones after I’ve shelled out a full Benjamin for a few tickets and some refreshments. I don’t need a running commentary from a stranger to understand what’s taking place on the screen. My wife finds this ironic because I can’t keep from applying a running commentary myself during a movie, a gift I apparently passed along to my son as well. But hey – I paid to see it. It’s ‘my’ movie now, so I like to point out my observations.