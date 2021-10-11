Geneva Public Library book sale starts today, runs through Oct. 23

The fall book sale at the Geneva Public Library begins today.

One of the biggest highlights is a large collection of science fiction books donated this year and they cover the entire history of the genre.

The sale will run through Oct. 23 in the Community Room.

Saturday is half price day, then two dollar bag sales, and Oct. 23 will be free day.

Masks are required.

