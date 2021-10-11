CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trion, GA

Cross Country Results: Eli Hutchins sets Trion school record

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week before Fall break was a big racing week for the Trion Bulldogs Cross Country Team. On Thursday, the team travelled to Lafayette. Alyssa Estes led the girls team and the race, but was passed in the last 300 meters by two opponents. Alyssa held on to third place medal finish and a PR run of 23:17. Two days later Alyssa brought down her PR for the 5 k with a 23:11.6 at the Rome All area Championships. [Summerville News]

