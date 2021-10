Jonah’s Movers, a moving company based in the north Houston area and currently located at Boudreaux Road, is relocating inside Tomball’s city limits to Theis Lane, according to the Tomball Economic Development Council. The company is developing a 24,000-square-foot facility and is hoping to expand from seven trucks to 10 or 12 in the coming years, according to the TEDC. The company said it will not know more details about when the move will occur until the beginning of 2022. 832-728-6675. www.jonahsmovers.com.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO