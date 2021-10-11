CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

How To Find A Signed Copy of Stephanie Land’s Popular “Maid” in Missoula

By Mike Smith
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Netflix series Maid has been making a huge impression ever since it debuted just a couple of weeks ago. It's been getting rave reviews, and has consistently been featured in Netflix's Top 10 since it premiered. And there's been a lot of talk about it on this website...

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Incredible Montana Airbnb Gets National Love For Gorgeous Views

One thing on my to-do list is to gather a bunch of friends and family and split the cost of a ridiculously priced getaway. There are so many cool places you can find on sites like Airbnb but they're more than a little out of my price range. But when you start dividing up the cost between a dozen people it doesn't seem quite so bad.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Do You Love Vinyl? Missoula’s Rad New Record Store is Now Open

There I was, calmly cooking a pot of potato soup for my family on a chilly fall day when my buddy sends me a text saying that Missoula has a new record store. I had NO idea, hadn't heard one peep about it, I even drive past the location literally every weekday, how did I miss it!? They must have gotten that Lou Reed picture up in the last 24 hours though, I swear there's no way I could have missed that gem. In fact, when I got to their Facebook page they only had 13 "likes," so they're super new.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What is the Most Haunted Building at the University of Montana?

Halloween is nearly here, and people all over Missoula are looking for a little extra fright. Look no further than one of the centerpieces of Missoula for over 130 years. The University of Montana campus is known for being a paranormal hot spot in Big Sky Country. Maybe because of its rich history? Maybe because of all the energy that students bring each year? Regardless there is no denying that the UM campus has some unexplainable activity.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Awesome! Twelve-Year-Old Montana Girl Writes Best-Selling Book

There must be something in the water. How else can we explain these stories of talented writers that have been coming out of Montana recently? We've been following along with the success of Stephanie Land over the last few months and have shared details as her memoir was being turned into a Netflix miniseries. The show is out now and it's a hit with a few people in our building. And if you're a fan, you can even get an autographed copy of the memoir from a bookstore here in Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Mystery Science Theater 300 LIVE in Missoula

We geeked out so hard at work when this show was announced, and it's the day after the Steve-O show, I feel like 2022 isn't going to suck! Mystery Science Theater 3000 has included Missoula on their latest tour dates, check this out. MST3000 did their “Watch Out for Snakes!...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Clothing Brand Gets Innovative, Raises Funds To Build A Factory

Sometimes you need to take matters into your own hands if you want to keep going. That's what one Missoula business owner is doing with her clothing brand, Youer. Youer is a distinctive business in Missoula, with practices that separate them from the rest of the clothing brands out there - their website lays out the process of how recycled materials are pressed into pallets, which are then stretched into thread, made into fabric, and eventually turned into clothes that are shipped over to Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Longstanding Popular Missoula Laundry Location is Closing Soon

Do we all remember the days of the laundromat? I, for one, have fond memories of helping Mom haul hampers of clothes into the building in exchange for a handful of quarters. Mom would carefully separate the colors from the whites, while I searched out the closest arcade machine. I had to be careful not to spend all the quarters Mom gave me because I never knew when she was going to run out of her own stash of coins and come to me for help starting a dryer. Needless to say, I got pretty good at Galaga and Centipede. But, I also got good at learning an important life lesson. How to wash, dry, and fold your clothes properly. Mom wasn't paying me a quarter at a time to just sit and watch. I had to earn it painstakingly sorting socks and laughing at the holes in Dad's tighty whities.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Montana#Fact Fiction#Pov#Missoulians#The New Scheels Store
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Family Hires Lawyer to Defend Dog from Neighbor Complaint

You may have heard the saying "Good fences make for good neighbors." But not everyone wants to have the entire perimeter of their house fenced. I have recently been looking to confront a neighbor about the large amount of "land mines" (a.k.a dog poo.) that one of his many dogs has been leaving on my property. One of the few parts of my property that is not fenced. With the leaves falling and the threat of snow showers, I would like it if the neighbor did what is right and picks it up. If not, I will be forced to clean it up and somehow resist the urge to dump it all in his yard.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Man Almost Dies After Hospitals are Too Full to Admit Him

We've been seeing some alarming daily counts when it comes to COVID cases for Montana. Earlier this week we had the highest number of cases reported in a single day with over 2,200. If you really break the number down though, it was released on Tuesday and featured weekend numbers combined with Monday's count. It's still a lot, but just not a one-day total. And just today there were another 1,300 cases reported for the state.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Big Changes Coming to Popular Waterworks Trail in Missoula in 2022

With the weather taking a turn towards the cold, you might not be thinking about doing any major outdoor activity for a little while. Oh, I know some people are gearing up to go skiing and snowboarding and all that kind of stuff, but it's also the season to hang out indoors, drink hot chocolate, and just hide out until the cold weather passes.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
96.3 The Blaze

Determined and Intense Montana Bowhunter Goes Bobbing for Her Elk

What exciting, anxious moments there must have been for Montana elk hunter Kristie Barnard of Hinsdale. That bull was not going to float away or sink!. As is true of many hunters, there is reluctance to divulge exactly where they were when successful. That's okay, let's go with it and check out some of Kristie's account of an intense hunting story that we're sure she'll never forget:
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Hunters Kill Charging Grizzly in Self Defense

Montana is grizzly bear country. When you venture into Montana's backcountry, you have a good chance of encountering a grizzly. Archery season in Montana is currently underway, and the state's general hunting season will begin later this month. During autumn in Montana, bears are fairly active in preparation for the long cold winter ahead.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

GNP Ranger Helps With Heartwarming Reunion of Girl’s Stuffed Bear

Everybody has a favorite stuffed animal while they're growing up. There's always that one that you choose to be a bedtime buddy, to take trips to grandma's house, and pick for show and tell. My favorite was Foofur. Do you remember him? If you don't, check out the cartoon below that starred the titular blue dog. Man, looking back it was pretty awful!
ANIMALS
96.3 The Blaze

Popular Montana Ski Area Reports Nearly Two Feet of Snow

You can feel it in the air. Winter will be here before you know it. For some, Winter is their least favorite season. For others, it is the most wonderful time of the year. Winter enthusiasts tend to pray for snow and LOTS OF IT! When early season snow storms hit, you can start to pick out the pro-winter people from the anti-winter people. Anti-winter people are usually grumpy and terrified by the sight of early season snow. Pro-winter people are typically delighted and anxious to get their winter gear in order.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Shinedown Book First North American Tour Dates of 2022

The year may be ending, but the road is not for Shinedown. The veteran rockers will be right back at it just after the holidays, announcing their first North American tour leg of 2022. The trek will launch on Jan. 26 in San Francisco, with newly announced shows primarily focused...
MUSIC
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy