How To Find A Signed Copy of Stephanie Land’s Popular “Maid” in Missoula

Do we all remember the days of the laundromat? I, for one, have fond memories of helping Mom haul hampers of clothes into the building in exchange for a handful of quarters. Mom would carefully separate the colors from the whites, while I searched out the closest arcade machine. I had to be careful not to spend all the quarters Mom gave me because I never knew when she was going to run out of her own stash of coins and come to me for help starting a dryer. Needless to say, I got pretty good at Galaga and Centipede. But, I also got good at learning an important life lesson. How to wash, dry, and fold your clothes properly. Mom wasn't paying me a quarter at a time to just sit and watch. I had to earn it painstakingly sorting socks and laughing at the holes in Dad's tighty whities.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO