13 New Horror Movies and Shows Releasing This Week Including Five Horror Franchise Returns!

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor daily release updates delivered straight to your feed, follow @HorrorCalendar. The second full week of October is upon us, and once again there’s no shortage of brand new horror being brought to the table on the road to the best day of the year: Halloween, of course!. In fact,...

bloody-disgusting.com

Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Halloween Kills on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Halloween Kills’ is a slasher film that continues the long-standing conflict between ruthless serial killer Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, one of his intended victims who has made it her mission to stop the murderer. Directed by David Gordon Green (‘Pineapple Express‘), the movie serves as a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Halloween’ and is the twelfth entry in the namesake franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Horror Releases: Knocking (2021) - Reviewed

If you were the only person who continuously hears something ominous, have reason to believe someone is in danger, but everyone thought you were insane for it, what would you do? Frida Kempff’s Swedish thriller Knocking explores this concept, and in turn, makes the audience question their assumptions as much as the protagonist does her own sanity.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer and Poster

HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy? examines the career, private life, and death of the actress who died under bizarre circumstances at 32. The official trailer shows a smiling Murphy at the height of her career as well as in the more troubled period just prior to her death. Brittany...
MOVIES
Dylan Minnette
Wes Craven
Jack Quaid
Kyle Gallner
Robin
hypebeast.com

'Shutter' and 'The Wailing' Directors Release New Trailer for Upcoming Horror Film 'The Medium'

Shudder has unveiled a brand new trailer for the upcoming Thai-Korean horror film, The Medium. Helmed by Shutter filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun and produced by The Wailing director Na Hong-jin, The Medium follows a documentary team to Northern Thailand as they capture Nim, a shaman, and Mink, her niece, who begins showing signs as the area’s next shaman. Over time, however, Mink’s bizarre behavior becomes more extreme and begins to hint at something more sinister.
MOVIES
YourErie

New study shows Michael Myers is America’s scariest horror movie villain

During Halloween season, it appears the tradition to watch Halloween offers the most effective fright. A new study from All Home Connections, an authorized AT&T retailer, analyzed six of the most well-known classic horror movie villains to find out who is actually the scariest, based on physiological data. A total of 990 participants watched 5,760 […]
MOVIES
startattle.com

Hypnotic (2021 movie) Netflix, Horror, trailer, release date

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel) turns to mysterious hypnotherapist Dr. Meade (Jason O’Mara) for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jenn looks to put the pieces together before it’s too late and there are deadly consequences. Startattle.com – Hypnotic 2021.
MOVIES
#Franchises#Horror Film#Horror Movies#Horrorcalendar#Syfy#Usa#American#Vod
IndieWire

‘Chucky’ Review: Syfy Series Captures the Gory Goodness of the Killer Doll Franchise

If you asked me to name my favorite horror film franchise, I wouldn’t cite the usual suspects. My go-to slasher is a pint-sized ginger-haired terror in coveralls whose Good Guy exterior hides a killer underneath. Yep, Don Mancini’s “Child’s Play” series has terrified me, dazzled me, and given me many an opportunity to champion its progressive disability politics. (Seriously, go watch “Cult” and “Curse of Chucky right now. I’ll wait.) So a series based around Chucky navigating Generation Alpha was always going to be my personal catnip, but thankfully it delivers. Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) has had a rough go of...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Chucky Knows Exactly How He'd Kill Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and Hannibal Lecter

Chucky has always been a cocky little murderer. The pint-sized doll with the 10 gallon swagger isn't bashful when discussing the inferior horror icons who dare to compare themselves to the redheaded, overalled, slaying sensation. He recently sat down with EW to discuss his upcoming series, and took the opportunity to let these second-rate slaughterers know what to expect if they ever cross his path.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Antlers’ Review: Keri Russell Takes On a Horned Wendigo in Freaky Folk Horror Movie

As movie titles go, “Antlers” seems ready-made for one of two holidays — either Christmas or Halloween — and it’s kind of a shame to see it squandered on the latter. Now what is some enterprising filmmaker supposed to call his revisionist Rudolph story when the time comes? The name’s a somewhat less obvious fit for director Scott Cooper’s somber, character-centric stab at supernatural horror, although it makes sense once you realize that this slow-burn, Oregon-set monster movie is centered on the Native American “wendigo” legend, whereby an evil spirit possesses people and transforms them into deadly elk-horned creatures with...
MOVIES
Collider

The Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Performances That Aren't 'Halloween,' Ranked

Just before the screening of Halloween Kills (2021) at the Venice Film Festival, actress Jamie Lee Curtis was presented with the Golden Lion Award in Lifetime Achievement. Looking back fondly on her film career up to this point, she stated that the significance of receiving the award while reprising her role as Halloween protagonist Laurie Strode was not lost on her. The film franchise that got her career off the ground was now the same one taking center stage during one of her proudest moments as an actress.
MOVIES
psychologytoday.com

On the Psychology of Horror Movies

Many people derive pleasure from frightening entertainment. Horror movies invite viewers to immerse themselves in threat scenarios. When we play with fear, we may learn lessons about our own responses to danger. Horror remains one of the most popular and profitable film genres. Movies about possessed dolls, murderous maniacs, slobbering...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
Hollywood.com

Prepare For Halloween Horror Nights With Our Horror Movies List

As we prepare for the spooky season, there are so many fun events to look forward to, including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal. If you’re as excited as me to get there ASAP, check out this list of horror movies to watch to get in the mood!. What is Halloween...
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movies: Pumpkinhead

There are some movies that should remain the type of backwoods horror that they originated as, and Pumpkinhead is one of them. But the story itself was great enough to spawn three sequels, even if they weren’t really that great. The story itself is great, and the monster is something that qualifies as pure nightmare fuel, but the fact that it’s so insanely slow in the movies was kind of a turnoff. But given that it still kept coming after the marked individuals, speed didn’t really appear to matter since one way or another the demon was going to have its prey. In a way, it almost feels as though the acting talents of Lance Henriksen and the plot of the story weren’t really utilized as much as they could have been. The idea of being marked for death at the claws of an unstoppable demon that could track a person simply because they were marked is enough to create a horror movie that will leave people with nightmares that occur every time they close their eyes. But add a few other elements to that and it becomes even creepier.
MOVIES

