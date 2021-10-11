13 New Horror Movies and Shows Releasing This Week Including Five Horror Franchise Returns!

There are some movies that should remain the type of backwoods horror that they originated as, and Pumpkinhead is one of them. But the story itself was great enough to spawn three sequels, even if they weren’t really that great. The story itself is great, and the monster is something that qualifies as pure nightmare fuel, but the fact that it’s so insanely slow in the movies was kind of a turnoff. But given that it still kept coming after the marked individuals, speed didn’t really appear to matter since one way or another the demon was going to have its prey. In a way, it almost feels as though the acting talents of Lance Henriksen and the plot of the story weren’t really utilized as much as they could have been. The idea of being marked for death at the claws of an unstoppable demon that could track a person simply because they were marked is enough to create a horror movie that will leave people with nightmares that occur every time they close their eyes. But add a few other elements to that and it becomes even creepier.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO