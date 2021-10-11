Joanne Hazel

HAZEL, JOANNE A. of Ortonville, Michigan; went to be with her Lord on October 10, 2021. She was 67. JoAnne was born January 20, 1954 in Washington D.C. to the late Albert and Monalee (nee: Ellis) Altshuler. She married James C. Hazel on August 27, 1974 in Denton, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Hazel; two children, Christina (Mark) Panaggio and Clifford Hazel; three grandchildren, Anthony, Ruben and Luca Panaggio. JoAnne was a long-time member on North Oaks Church (9600 Ortonville Road, Clarkston, Michigan) where her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until the time of the service. Pastor Steve Brown, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery.