Obituaries

Joanne Hazel

By Shelby Stewart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZEL, JOANNE A. of Ortonville, Michigan; went to be with her Lord on October 10, 2021. She was 67. JoAnne was born January 20, 1954 in Washington D.C. to the late Albert and Monalee (nee: Ellis) Altshuler. She married James C. Hazel on August 27, 1974 in Denton, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Hazel; two children, Christina (Mark) Panaggio and Clifford Hazel; three grandchildren, Anthony, Ruben and Luca Panaggio. JoAnne was a long-time member on North Oaks Church (9600 Ortonville Road, Clarkston, Michigan) where her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until the time of the service. Pastor Steve Brown, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery.

Public Notice: Groveland Township

Notice of Public Accuracy Test of Voting Equipment. To the qualified electors of the Groveland Township, Oakland County, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precincts 1 & 3 for November 2, 2021 Special Election is scheduled for October 20, 2021 @ 10 A.M. To be conducted at the Groveland Township Office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442.
