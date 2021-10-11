The Last Duel
Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer star in Ridley Scott’s blunt-edged tale of masculinity and betrayal in the 14th century. It was only two years ago that David Michôd’s historical war film The King arrived at the Venice Film Festival to bless us all with the unhinged madness of Robert Pattinson’s performance as the Dauphin of France. In 2021, yet another epic drama set in days bygone lands on Lido to gift the audience with a lead star who is falling off the rails. To wit: Sir Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel sees a very blonde Ben Affleck as a very affected Count Pierre d’Alençon.lwlies.com
