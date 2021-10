All the good vibes the United States men's national team created over the summer and fall quickly turned sour on Sunday night with a shockingly poor 1-0 defeat at Panama in World Cup qualifying. The loss saw the U.S. fall from the rank of the unbeatens and raised serious questions about the team's depth and what manager Gregg Berhalter should do without some of the team's top stars. It's a quick turnaround for the USMNT with a date against Costa Rica in Columbus on Wednesday.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO