RCPD arrests Manhattan man for attempted murder in K-18 shooting

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

A Manhattan man is in Riley County Jail for attempted second-degree murder after a domestic-related shooting on K-18.

Riley County police arrested Torrey Sherard Lindsay, 37, 1101 Walters Drive, for a shooting that happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Lindsay allegedly shot from his car into a 33-year-old woman’s car while they both drove east on K-18 near the Geary and Riley County line.

Officers found them near the intersection of Miller Parkway and Fort Riley Boulevard in Manhattan.

Police said the 33-year-old woman had minor glass shrapnel injuries to the face. Responders transported the woman to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Lindsay is being held without bond.

RCPD said it wouldn’t release any additional information, and the investigation is ongoing.



