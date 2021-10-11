Siempre Eco is the new wallet-friendly sustainability brand

If you choose to remove any of your body hair, you might have noticed an alarming fact: Razors can be so wasteful. That's especially true if you decide to be a good human being and only use a razor blade for a few uses before replacing it, as experts suggest that you do. Personally, my collection of razors hadn't changed since I started shaving when I was fourteen, more out of laziness rather than a planet-friendly outlook on life. But if you're looking at that collection of micro-plastics that you've collected over the years–you know, the one you hope gets recycled but know probably doesn't–then it might be time to upgrade to an eco-friendly razor.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO