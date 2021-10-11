Boy Scouts ready to sell campground to state for $2 million

Oct. 14, 1946, in The Star: From an article on Page 7: “Three Anniston Air Scouts — Hugh Fears, Fred Gunn and James Tinsley, of Squadron 308 — became the first Negro Air Scouts in the Southeast to pass the rank of observer when they were examined by the Squadron Board of Review held at the Anniston District Negro Scout Camporee, where the squadron made up the junior Staff. The group, which is sponsored by the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Anniston, became the initial Negro Air Scout Squadron in Region Five (Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Northwest Florida and Tennessee) upon its registration in May of this year.” According to Willie Dykes, Squadron Pilot of 308, his unit is steadily growing in size as more 15-year-old boys seek to join it. [The Air Scout program, begun in 1942, was a now-defunct program of the Boy Scouts of America.] Also this date: The new telephone directories for Anniston are now available, although in limited quantities due to the continuing paper shortage. Approximately 7,832 new directories have been delivered to homes and offices, according to Drayton Bernhard Jr., manager of the Southern Bell Telephone Company.

