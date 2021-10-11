CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy Scouts ready to sell campground to state for $2 million

By Madison Quinn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Boy Scouts of America is set to sell a campground to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department for $2 million. Department officials confirmed at their October meeting that the Boy Scouts are ready to finalize the sale of the 223-acre campground to the agency in late November. The state appraised the property at $3.59 million earlier this year.

