Man Goes on Killing Spree to Stop Pharmacist from Administering Vaccine

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, Maryland, went on a killing spree to stop his brother from administering the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s accused of murdering Brian Robinette, a pharmacist, his sister-in-law, and an elderly woman from the community, so he could steal her car. Burnham’s mother says she’s been worried about her son’s mental health for some time as he came to embrace dangerous conspiracy theories related to the pandemic.