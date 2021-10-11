TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE LAUNCHES “SLOW DOWN TENNESSEE” ON OCTOBER 15 TENNESSEE –
On Friday, October 15, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) launches its speeding prevention campaign called “Slow Down Tennessee” in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), AAA – The Auto Club Group, the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and local law enforcement agencies.www.wjjm.com
