Super Bowl and its illustrious Advertising Platform

The Super Bowl is the event of the year that so many people watch for the tense playoffs and stiff competition. One of the reasons why it has become such a large part of TV and American culture is the mass advertising of big brands and companies. The NFL is a multi-million dollar industry, and a lot of revenue comes from brand deals and sponsorships. With price tags for commercials during the game climbing and more and more players clad in the latest Nike kicks, it's no wonder why the Super Bowl has secured a spot as an essential part of today's pop culture. Our screens are getting bigger and bigger, as well as the internet becoming more accessible and more of our lives digitized. The Super Bowl is cashing in on an enormous scale, and it's no wonder why so many people have become absorbed in the NFL and its culture.