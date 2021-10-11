Robert Mourning

BLOOMINGTON—Robert Eugene Mourning, 64, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at his home. Born Nov. 4, 1956 in Hazel Crest, IL, Robert Eugene was a son of Roland Earl and Phyllis Jean (Pierce) Mourning. He was raised in Godley and went on to honorably serve in the United States Army. Robb’s lifelong love of history later afforded him to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in history from Illinois State University in 2005. In addition to being a history buff, Robb took pleasure in quilting, and cherished his dogs.