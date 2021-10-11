Free charging station for electric vehicles unveiled at Jefferson Memorial Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers of electric cars now have a new place to charge their vehicles. Louisville officials were on-hand Monday for the unveiling of a newly installed electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Tom Wallace Park, a part of Jefferson Memorial Forest. Mayor Greg Fischer was in attendance for the event as well as representatives of Louisville Parks and Recreation, the Air Pollution Control District, Evolve KY, the Louisville Sustainability Council and Louisville Forward.www.wdrb.com
